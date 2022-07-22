Children in southwest Oklahoma go back to school soon and county health departments encourage parents and guardians to make immunization appointments for their children as soon as possible to ensure they are ready for the first day of school.
“We want the parents to avoid the back-to-school rush since the health department can be very busy as we approach the first day of school,” said District 5 County Health Department Regional Administrator Director Brandie Combs.
District 5 serves Beckham, Caddo, Comanche, Cotton, Greer, Harmon, Jackson, Kiowa, Tillman and Washita counties.
Combs said immunizations are one of the best ways to protect the health of a child against vaccine-preventable diseases.
“Staying up-to-date with childhood immunizations is the best defense against diseases such as whooping cough and measles. We encourage families to immunize their children now while there is little wait time at the health department,” said Combs.
Parents or legal guardians must accompany all children under 18 years of age, bring a valid ID, and insurance, if applicable. Back-to-school immunizations are offered at a low cost and no one is turned away due to an inability to pay. Children through the age of 18 years old are eligible to receive vaccines at no charge through the Vaccine for Children program if any of the following apply: they are Medicaid-eligible, uninsured, Native American Indian or their insurance policy does not cover vaccines.
Some health departments will partner with local schools and organizations for back-to-school events in July and August. Even in counties having these special events, you may still visit your local health department during regular business hours for routine immunizations and health screens.