The Comanche County Health Department is working to ensure Oklahoma parents and children travel safely by hosting a booster seat check from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the health department, 1010 S. Sheridan Road.
Appointments are preferred, but walk-ins are welcome. Information is available by calling 585-6719 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays.
Nationally-certified technicians will be on-site to teach children and caregivers how to properly use a booster seat or to determine if a child is ready to ride without a booster seat. According to data from AAA and the National Safety Council, more than 90 percent of children under age 10 who use lap-and-shoulder seat belts should still be in a booster seat.
A limited number of booster seats will be available to qualifying families. The child, parent or legal guardian of the child, and the vehicle must be present to receive a seat. Parents or legal guardians also must bring proof of government assistance (e.g. WIC/SNAP/SoonerCare) to qualify for a seat.
The seat check event is one of many being held in partnership with Oklahoma State Department of Health Injury Prevention Service and Safe Kids Oklahoma during National Child Passenger Safety Week, Sept. 18–24. Other county health departments across the state will host similar events throughout the week.