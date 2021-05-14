With federal approval in place, county health departments in Southwest Oklahoma are set to offer the Pfizer vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15.
The Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP) met Wednesday and recommended approval to the CDC. The ACIP voted to recommend Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for persons 12-15 years of age in the U.S. population under the FDA’s Emergency Use Authorization.
In order to reach as many eligible children as possible the district plans to open clinic in several area schools including Lawton, Altus, Cache and Duke. Youths are able to get vaccinated without a parent/guardian present, if the minor brings the approved consent form complete with signature. Consent forms for schools are available at local health departments or on the portal.
“Now that the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) gave its go ahead, along with the CDC, we can begin to administer the vaccine to fight against COVID-19 to that age group immediately,” said Debra Johnson, District Health Planner for Comanche County Health Department and District 5.
Children who are vaccinated will be able to avoid quarantining after possible exposure to the virus, said Brandie Combs, District 5 Regional Director.
“Fully vaccinated children and adolescents are no longer required to quarantine after exposure to a case of COVID-19,” Combs said in a press release. “This means children who are fully vaccinated can safely participate in summer camp, school sports, and remain in the classroom this fall, even after exposure to a case of COVID-19. The data shows that while transmission of COVID-19 can still occur once you are vaccinated, it is much less likely.”
The state’s portal has been updated to allow registration for this age group, State Health Commissioner Keith Reed said in a press conference Thursday. Parents are able to register their children and access locations to receive the Pfizer vaccine. If using the state’s online portal — vaccinate.oklahoma.gov — to schedule an appointment, Reed said it will have instructions for options if a parent is unable to be with the adolescent, because parental consent is necessary. Parents/guardians will need to be present at walk-in locations or send a signed note giving consent for an adult to bring the child for a vaccination.
Health departments throughout Southwest Oklahoma will continue to offer walk-in sites.
The ACIP also revised guidance on the co-administration of routine vaccines with COVID-19 vaccine, removing the 14-day minimum interval for administration of any other vaccine before or after a COVID-19 vaccine.
“COVID-19 and other vaccines may now be administered without regard to timing. This includes simultaneous administration of COVID-19 and other vaccines on the same day,” said Combs.