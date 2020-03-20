The Oklahoma State Department of Health has strengthened guidelines for child care facilities, after designating such locations as a critical function.
The directive is the latest in a series of governmental changes being implemented across the state and nation to combat COVID-19, with those measures including strict limitations on the number of people who can participate in events or even outright closure of some businesses and activities.
Officials with the Oklahoma State Health Department (OSDH) said Thursday that child care providers will remain a critical function in the state, to address demands from health care workers, front line responders, grocer employees and other critical industries whose employees need care facilities for their children.
Effective immediately, child care providers are requested to implement the following guidelines, consistent with new requirements that match federal designation and Gov. Kevin Stitt’s disaster declaration:
• Prohibit any person except the following from accessing an operation: operation staff; persons with legal authority to enter, including law enforcement officers, state child care licensing staff, and Department of Human Services’ Family and Protective Services staff; professionals providing services to children; children enrolled at the operation; and parents or legal guardians who have children enrolled and present at the operation.
• Require pickup and drop-off of children outside of the operation, unless it is determined there is a need for the parent to enter.
Before allowing entry into the operation, all approved individuals should be screened, to include taking the temperature of each one upon arrival at the operation each day. Entry should be denied to any person who has:
• A temperature of 100.4°F or above.
• Signs or symptoms of a respiratory infection, such as a cough, shortness of breath, sore throat and low-grade fever.
• In the previous 14 days has had contact with someone with a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19; is under investigation for COVID-19; or is ill with a respiratory illness.
• In the previous 14 days has traveled internationally to countries with widespread, sustained community transmission. For updated information on affected countries, visit the Center for Disease Control site at cdd.gov/coronavirus.
Child care facilities also are asked to provide each child with an individual meal and snack, rather than using family-style meals.
In accordance with CDC guidelines, OSDH set the following guidelines for child care providers when there is a confirmed case of COVID-19 among a facility employee or attendee:
• Immediately notify your local child care licensing specialist, who may advise the facility to temporarily close for a minimum of 48 hours for investigation and cleaning. If a facility has trouble reaching the local specialist, contact Child Care Services within the Department of Human Services state offices: (405) 521-3561 or toll free: 1-844-834-8314.
• Close off areas used by the ill person(s) and wait as long as practical before beginning cleaning and disinfection to minimize potential for exposure to respiratory droplets.
• Open outside doors and windows to increase air circulation in the area, waiting up to 24 hours before beginning cleaning and disinfection.
• Cleaning staff should disinfect all areas (offices, bathrooms, playground, and common areas) used by the ill persons, focusing especially on frequently touched surfaces.