The Oklahoma State Department of Health said Friday that while two persons are under investigation, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Oklahoma.
The department joined 29 other states in Washington, D.C., this week to work with federal partners on monitoring and response to COVID-19, commonly referred to as coronavirus.
While testing on the two Oklahomans is pending, the routine process of investigating suspected infectious disease events is to identify contacts who were at risk of exposure and implement control measures to prevent further transmission, OSDH officials said. Officials also said that a person under investigation does not represent a case of novel coronavirus.
OSDH officials said they expect to soon have the capability to test for COVID-19 at the agency’s public health laboratory, the only laboratory in Oklahoma approved by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to conduct testing.
Having the capability to test in state will reduce the amount of time it takes to receive test results for a person under investigation for COVID-19, officials said. Currently, all specimens in Oklahoma are being sent to the CDC headquarters in Atlanta. Local testing will allow public health officials to quickly determine a negative test result. A positive test result will be forwarded to CDC for final confirmation.
“Having the capability to test here in the state will further enhance our response as the COVID-19 outbreak continues to evolve,” said OSDH State Epidemiologist Laurence Burnsed.
Regular updates are available through the OSDH’s web site: coronavirus.health.ok.gov. The OSDH also expects to activate a call center for questions and information on COVID-19 soon.
There is no vaccine or treatment for COVID-19. As with any other respiratory illness, residents may protect themselves with frequent handwashing, avoiding contact with the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and staying home when sick. Individuals who have recently traveled through an area affected by the outbreak are encouraged to self-report to a health care provider or to the OSDH by calling the Acute Disease Service at (405) 271-4060 if they begin to experience symptoms.