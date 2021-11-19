GERONIMO — In the parking lot of the Geronimo Nutrition Center, surrounded by aluminum buildings and open country, the County Health Department’s Mobile Health Unit provided health service with a level of convenience that, until this week, they’ve never been able to offer before.
The Mobile Unit is a trailer, pulled by a pickup truck, with all the offerings of a standard health clinic inside. There are nine like it in the state, one for each district. In District 5, which includes Comanche County, the Health Department hopes to make stops in rural parts of every county, delivering necessary medical service directly to them.
Leann Gilchrist, a Community Health Nurse for the Health Department traveling with the unit, said the convenience they provide is much needed.
“They’re (patients) so appreciative,” Gilchrist said. “A lot of them have no gas money, no way to get out to a bigger town for check-ups.”
The unit is equipped to provide a variety of services, including physical examinations, screenings for sexually transmitted diseases, and vaccinations for COVID-19, flu, tetanus, and all vaccines necessary for school children.
The process of getting the Mobile Unit moving took months. The unit was provided by the State Health Department, which had to first determine the level of need for each district.
But according to Debra Johnson, Health Planner for District 5, the wait had more to do with finding the right people to staff the unit.
“A team had to come together, and that team had to be trained,” Johnson said.
Once the team was put together, the new problem was how to get the word out to the rural communities the unit would visit.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” Johnson said. “If they’re using social media to get their information, or if it’s a different age group than you’re used to, you don’t have the same capabilities you’re used to.”
The team decided on a three-part approach to spread the word, first approaching the media, then contacting committee and council members in the rural communities, and finally, sending community health care workers from the Health Department out on foot to deliver fliers personally.
“Even if it was just one person we reached, it makes an impact,” Johnson said.
The first town visited by the mobile unit was Erick, in Beckham County, with a population of 1,052 people, on Tuesday. The unit provided care to 18 people.
Wednesday, the unit made its second stop in Eakly, in Caddo county. When they pulled into the town, with a population of 412, Gilchrist wasn’t sure what to expect.
“We really thought no one would show up,” Gilchrist said.
People did show up, and the unit provided nine people with care they wouldn’t have been able to get otherwise.
Geronimo was the last stop the unit will make this week.