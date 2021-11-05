The Comanche County Health Department began administering pediatric Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to children ages 5 to 11 on Thursday.
The vaccines began following the Food and Drug Administration’s and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s emergency authorization on Wednesday.
There are approximately 375,000 children in Oklahoma who are eligible for the vaccine. The pediatric vaccine is the same vaccine adults have been receiving, only in a smaller dose; the pediatric dose is .2ml while the adult dose is .3ml. Pediatric doses are administered in two sessions, three weeks apart.
“Evidence shows this vaccine is safe and effective at preventing illness among this age group,” Dr. Gitanjali Pai, Oklahoma State Department of Health Chief Medical Officer, said in a press conference Wednesday.
Shipments of the new supply began to arrive in Oklahoma Wednesday, and health department officials anticipate the supply to increase over the course of the next week, becoming more broadly available through a wide range of pandemic providers.
Currently because of limited supply, parents interested in getting their child a vaccine are asked to call the health department to schedule an appointment. Once ample supply is available, the pediatric vaccine will be offered on a walk-in basis just like all other COVID-19 vaccines.
The health department encourages parents and guardians to consult their child’s pediatrician to determine what may be best, given their personal health history.
The federal government continue to provide the COVID-19 vaccine free of charge regardless of age, health insurance or immigration status. For more information, visit the CDC’s website at cdc.gov.
To schedule your child’s COVID-19 vaccine at the health department, call 585-6720.