They show up every day — nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists – not knowing whether or not they might be the next patient being treated for the COVID-19 virus.
And, despite what you might think, these are not specialists brought in to help, they are the same loyal staffers who’ve worked at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for years.
Many of them, like Dr. Tim Trotter, may be in different roles.
“These are the same people who come here every day; they are the same people who were coming here six months ago,” Trotter said. “They may have a little different role but the main concern is that the contagious nature of this virus makes it a concern for all of us.”
Trotter is one holding a different role at present.
“Normally I’m doing heart surgery on people, but now I’m doing this,” he said. “Whether I volunteered for the job or was asked to do it doesn’t really matter. It’s a job somebody had to do.”
And from the accounts of family members of COVID-19 patients, the Stillwater native is doing a first-class job.
“For most of those people working in that unit, they are natives of this area and sometimes know the patients,” Trotter said. “Me, I’m a native Oklahoman with a family member buried on post (Fort Sill), but for these local nurses and staff, it’s their calling, this is their hospital.
“These people in nursing and respiratory could be making $10,000 a weekend in New York, but I know they aren’t making that here. They are up there every day taking the risks and they do a fantastic job.”
Because of the contagious nature of the virus, family members can’t visit, which has caused a change in procedure.
“I have been trying to keep in touch with families but most of the time I’m there face-to-face with them, so this is a totally different environment for all of us,” Trotter said.
The toughest problem to overcome is not knowing just what to give the patients to help them improve.
“That is the really frustrating problem,” Trotter said. “We started out with Hydra-cloroquin and Zithromax. And we had somewhat mixed results with that. Then we just started giving them Vitamin C.
“Most of them wound up being intubated and going on vents. A few of the patients eked by without vent support, but surprisingly most were impaired at a higher degree and to get them through this we intubated them and got them on a vent.”
Then along comes Remdesivir, which got negative testing data early on, but then more positive results.
“The results on Remdesivir were not that positive at first but it was getting a lot of support,” Trotter said. “But now it does seem to shorten the course of the virus if it’s given in the first two weeks. Unfortunately, some of our patients have been on the vents much longer than that.”
Now, with options running low, Trotter has turned to convalescent plasma and Memorial is part of a national study on the effects of that on patients.
“Each time I want to use it, I have to file a new drug investigation request with the FDA,” Trotter said. “I fill out the request, send it to the FDA and they will provide me with a number to obtain a unit of convalescent plasma to use on a patient. But OBI (Oklahoma Blood Institute) only has 30 units on hand and they cover a rather large area, so sometimes it is not available.
“Thankfully, that first time we used it here it helped a couple of people. One it allowed us to keep them off the vent and the other it allowed us to extubate them after a short period.”
While testing has gained many headlines and news coverage, Trotter says it can only do so much.
“Testing never made anyone better, we’ve got to keep trying things to see where this ends up,” he said.
However, what he’s learned is that patients who end up with COVID-19 will be affected in some very negative ways.
“This virus impairs them and just beats then up,” Trotter said. “It seems to have a long-term effect on the lungs. Once they get on a vent, the progression to get them off is much tougher. Some of our patients, we have been able to get them off vents and sent them home or to rehab.
“There is a way to do a trac (tracheostomy) and peg (tube into your stomach for feeding) and that way we can at least get them in a chair without the mouth tubes. It just makes it a little easier to treat them.
“But some of our patients are winding up at a long-term care facility and that is where that is most often done.”
Trotter says from what he’s seen, patients with diabetes, heart problems and other pre-existing conditions are the most vulnerable.
“There are some studies that are showing that Native Americans are often prone to diabetes and that is a primary contributing factor,” Trotter said. “There are other issues like heart problems and lung issues that really compound the effects if you wind up with the virus.
“And, I’m not sure masks are going to do a great deal of good. I think people need to understand how devastating this virus can be and keep that in perspective. “
One family who has been closely tied with Memorial for the past two months gives the staff high marks for their work.
“There is no doubt in my mind if we’d been at a larger hospital with more COVID-19 patients that Shirley probably wouldn’t have made it this far,” Derald Ahlschlager said of the treatment his wife received at Memorial. “Their entire staff is so compassionate. They kept myself and my two daughters informed at all hours and answered all our questions.
“I just don’t think we could have gotten better care for Shirley at any other hospital.”
For Trotter, he seems like he made the right decision in his early years at Oklahoma State.
“I was writing sports for the Daily O’Collegian but I decided that I’d be better off transferring to Duke to complete my undergrad work,” he said.
There’s little doubt that today many Southwest Oklahomans are glad he made that choice and is willing to lead the Memorial team during this critical period.