Last week, President Joe Biden issued a vaccine mandate for health care workers, which will take effect before the end of the month.
Health care workers who refuse to get vaccinated or who do not qualify for an exemption, may lose their jobs.
Heather Love, RN, Administrative Director of Quality, Safety, Risk Management and Education at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, said about 78 percent of the hospital staff is already vaccinated. The idea of losing up to 22 percent of the staff while already short of health care workers is daunting for any health authority.
Love said it’s not just a local problem.
“That’s not a Memorial issue,” she said, “that is a nationwide issue.”
The mandates are something Chief Nursing Officer Chris Ward doesn’t agree with. He knows human nature and there are a good number of folks who won’t do what they’re told if forced, he said. He believes in vaccination, but he also believes in conversation and empathy.
“The vaccine thing has become so politicized,” he said. “I want people protected; I think they should be able to make the right decisions on their own.”
Ward said he’s seen many people who are against vaccination change their mind after talking with loved ones. He said people seeing their loved ones taken to the worst extremes with the virus shows them that “COVID is real.”
“People struggling to breathe and need a ventilator aren’t going to say it’s not real,” he said.
For staff members questioning taking the vaccine, Ward also understands. Some are in child-bearing years and don’t want to do anything without knowing its effects on that. Others have reasons all their own, be it spiritual or political.
But to lose any more troops in this long war is a dire prospect, according to Ward. While the hospital has a lot of space, if you don’t have the nurses, doctors, and staff to fulfill patient needs, space stays empty, he said.
“It blows my mind we are going to let health care workers go,” he said.