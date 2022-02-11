Morgan Gould said customized training has long been the calling card of Great Plains Technology Center.
Great Plains’ most recent venture has provided a clinical training program specifically for Comanche County Memorial Hospital, helping that entity address a shortage of personnel. Gould, director of business and industry services at Great Plains, said this venture fits into the Great Plains model.
“Most of our training is customized in some way,” he said, explaining that customization might be medical training for a hospital, industrial maintenance training for Goodyear, or business etiquette training for the Comanche Nation Casino.
Memorial’s training program is focused specifically on a need the community has, and Gould readily gives credit to the hospital for investing its time and money into growing people in the local community into local jobs.
What makes the program different is the focus on daytime classes, five days a week all day long. Rather than scattered the classes among some daytime courses or evening classes, Great Plains pulled five instructors from its health care programs to focus on day-long sessions, teaching some courses already available at Great Plains and a few that aren’t. Gould said it was important for the hospital to have a curriculum designed around employee schedules, with built-in clinicals that would allow students to tackle that requirement without leaving the building.
The program is essentially a two-month immersion, launching Monday with the role of admitting patients and retrieving records, then quickly moving to things such as basic body structure and medical terminology. Some things offered in a semester-long class have been eliminated for this more intense format, but the end result is still a powerful training.
“Really, everybody wins,” Gould said, applauding Memorial Hospital’s commitment. “It’s a unique way to deal with the problem.”
Julie Parkinson, Memorial’s administrative director of specialty physician services, said Memorial would work with Great Plains again because the partnership handles a problem.
“Everyone is having a hard time filling their vacancies, but people are particularly hesitant to start a healthcare career now that we are facing the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic,” she said. “I think we’re going to have to be creative going forward if we’re going to be successful in having enough staff to meet the healthcare needs of our community.”
Gould said he expects to see more companies employing training programs that pay employees “to get skilled up” because it will give them an edge in recruitment.
“That bodes well for our community,” Gould said, explaining people who get jobs with good wages can make a career and life in Lawton and surrounding communities.