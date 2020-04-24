Health care professionals say social distancing remains a key consideration in controlling the spread of COVID-19 in Oklahoma communities and those across the nation.
Social distancing also remains a key component in requirements being imposed as state and local governmental leaders begin allowing businesses to reopen. That recommendation — at least 6 feet between individuals in public places — is based on simple math.
In other words, social distancing is wider than the expected spread of respiratory droplets (moisture exhaled by coughing, sneezing or talking), said Dr. Scott Michener, chief medical officer for Comanche County Memorial Hospital; and Chris Godman and Meagan Garibay, infection preventionists (with Certification in Infection Prevention and Control) at the hospital.
Michener said health care professionals know the coronavirus is transmitted via respiratory droplets. Those droplets can travel 3 feet or more, the reason for the social distancing guideline of 6 feet.
“Generally, if one is 6 feet away from a person with coronavirus, they would be safe to not inhale their respiratory droplets,” he said. “The CDC (Centers for Disease Control) and our policy at Comanche County Memorial Hospital is when we are in close contact with a patient, the provider and, when possible, the patient, are both in masks.”
Godman and Garibay agreed the primary concern for coronavirus transmission is droplets, so following social distancing recommendations lowers the likelihood someone will come in contact with infectious droplets, they said. That fact is the same reason health care professionals recommend wearing masks. Garibay and Godman called it source control: masks work best when worn by someone who is infectious because it prevents him/her from releasing droplets into the air.
Encouraging everyone to wear a mask protects residents from those who may be infectious and not know it. Garibay and Godman also said being outside —where air is not stagnant — may pose less risk than being in an enclosed space with multiple people at close range.
The three reiterated that residents who are following social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines are helping Comanche County keep its infection, hospitalization and death rates low.
“We feel that social distancing is working to limit the spread of the virus,” Michener said. “As there is no vaccine or treatment, we feel this is extremely important to attempt to prevent a big spike in our cases. We stress the importance of hand hygiene, masks and sanitation practices.”
Godman and Garibay also credited sanitation measures and the fact that people are paying more attention to basic hygiene, such as washing their hands and covering coughs and sneezes.