DUNCAN — Police are investigating a Wednesday night wreck that killed a 57-year-old woman.
Duncan Police Chief Dan Ford said that Pamela Smith died from the crash.
Smith was driving southbound on the Oklahoma 7 Duncan Bypass when, for unknown reasons, she went left of center, Ford said. The vehicle sideswiped a northbound vehicle before crashing head-on into a second.
The passengers in the second vehicle received minor injuries.
Ford said the department’s fatality wreck investigators are still working to find out what caused the accident.