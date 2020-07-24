ADDINGTON — A Duncan teen is in serious condition after being involved in a vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon that killed two others in Jefferson County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the wreck that happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. killed Charlsie N. Currie, 24, of Normangee, Texas.
Currie was driving a Chevrolet Impala southbound on U.S. 81 when a northbound Dodge Challenger driven by Kristi R. Dennard-Goolsby tried to pass two other vehicles, including a Peterbilt tractor-trailer rig and crossed into her lane, Trooper Jacob Mackey reported. The vehicles crashed 3/10-mile north of Addington.
Goolsby, 46, of Pearland, Texas, was pinned inside her vehicle for an undetermined amount of time. She was flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where she was admitted in critical condition with head, arm, trunk, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
An unidentified 5-year-old boy from Normangee, Texas, who was riding with Currie also died at the scene. Another 5-year-old boy from Normangee, Texas, was taken to Jefferson County Hospital in Waurika and later transferred to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
Identities of juveniles are not released by the Highway Patrol.
Two Duncan teens were also in Currie’s vehicle, according to the report. Colby W. Ashley, 19, of Duncan, was taken to Jefferson County Hospital and later transferred to United Regional Hospital in Wichita Falls, Texas, where he was admitted in serious condition with head, arm, leg and internal/external trunk injuries. Hailee M. Lambert, 19, of Duncan, was treated and released at Jefferson County Hospital with leg and external trunk injuries.
The driver of the tractor-trailer and the other vehicle being passed were not injured.
Mackey reported that the cause of the wreck and condition of the drivers were remain under investigation.