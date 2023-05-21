Investigators said a Lawton man with methamphetamine in his pocket claimed to mistake a Door Dash delivery for a burglar and bashed him with a stick.

Jared Kristen Harvey, 47, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after former felony convictions and a misdemeanor count of possession of meth, records indicate. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of the felony count due to two prior felony convictions.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

