Tape

DUNCAN — A hazardous materials situation at a Duncan home Thursday afternoon activated emergency operations lasting into Friday afternoon.

Duncan firefighters were called at 4:48 p.m. to a home off North 13th Street in Duncan regarding potential unidentified hazardous materials, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you