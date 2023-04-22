DUNCAN — A hazardous materials situation at a Duncan home Thursday afternoon activated emergency operations lasting into Friday afternoon.
Duncan firefighters were called at 4:48 p.m. to a home off North 13th Street in Duncan regarding potential unidentified hazardous materials, according to Loisdawn Jones, City of Duncan information officer.
Upon investigation, the fire department and Duncan Emergency Management set up an emergency operations center at 5:30 p.m. and requested additional support from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) bomb squad and the Oklahoma National Guard’s 63rd Civil Support Team WMD (Weapons of Mass Destruction), Jones said. The OHP bomb squad arrived around 11 p.m. with the guard team soon after.
The OHP cleared the location by 12:45 p.m. Friday and the 63rd entered at 1:45 a.m.
All materials found were tested and identified, Jones said. A hazardous materials disposal crew was requested and arrived at 12:25 p.m.
The unidentified materials were collected and removed, and the property released to its owners by 1 p.m. Friday.
