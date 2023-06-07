Accused of a hatchet attack, a 67-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $25,000 bond.

Ricky Antonia Shivers made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

