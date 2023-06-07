Accused of a hatchet attack, a 67-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $25,000 bond.
Ricky Antonia Shivers made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Lawton police were called around 7:30 p.m. June 3 to the area of Northwest 18th Street and Smith and found Shivers running, the probable cause affidavit states. He was detained and confirmed he’d assaulted a man. Officers found 29 grams of marijuana on Shivers during his arrest.
Officers found a man covered in blood with a round gash on his forehead nearby. When asked his personal information, he would open his mouth as if he were talking but words would not come out, the affidavit states. A hatchet covered in blood was recovered from a nearby front porch, according to investigators.
Shivers returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 14 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.