DUNCAN — A Hastings woman is free on $100,000 bond after she was charged with a Feb. 21 wreck that hospitalized two.
Charlena Renee Goodman, 51, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with driving under the influence with great bodily injury, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine up to $5,000.
Investigators believe that Goodman was under the influence of medication when she was involved in the crash east of Duncan that sent an elderly couple to the hospital with injuries.
Linda J. Clark, 79, of Duncan, and Fred D. Clark, 84, of Duncan, were admitted to Duncan Regional Hospital following the wreck, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Linda Clark was admitted in good condition with arm and internal trunk injuries, and Fred Clark was admitted in fair condition with leg and internal/external trunk injuries.
According to Trooper Jake Mackey’s investigation report, Linda Clark was driving a Volkswagen Atlas eastbound on Oklahoma 7 shortly after 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 when a GMC Sierra pickup driven by Goodman failed to yield at the stop sign at Eastland Drive and crashed into the driver’s side door, about 1 mile east of Duncan. The Clarks’ vehicle went off the roadway and rolled an unknown number of times before coming to rest on its top.
Goodman and her passenger, Jesse G. Chisum, 39, of Duncan were not injured.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts, according to the report.
Mackey determined that Goodman was driving under the influence of medication and that she was identified as causing the collision from an improper start from drug-DUI, the report states.
Goodman, who is free on $100,000 bond, returns to court at 9 a.m. April 1 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.