State Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, an Elgin Republican, is running for re-election to the Oklahoma State House District 65 seat.
The district covers portions of Comanche, Caddo, Stephens and Cotton counties.
A former teacher, Hasenbeck said it has been “an incredible honor to represent the people of our area.” Hasenbeck said she appreciates all the support she has received throughout the district over the last two years.
Hasenbeck is a strong voice for rural Oklahoma. She is endorsed/supported by Oklahoma’s pork, cattle, poultry, wheat, cotton, oil and gas and wind producers.
She said she supports lower taxes and business friendly regulation and training programs that help create good jobs. She is endorsed by the federation for small businesses (NFIB) and the chamber of commerce.
Hasenbeck said she will never vote to defund the police. She is supported by the state Fraternal Order of Police and the Oklahoma State Firefighters’ Association
Hasenbeck has supported historic teacher pay raises and the largest public school investment ever. She said she is focused on making sure dollars reach the classroom where they will actually help students and teachers. She has been endorsed by educators across the district and state, including the Oklahoma Retired Educators Association.
“As your state representative, I work for you,” Hasenbeck said. “If re-elected I will oppose radical policies that seem to be on the rise in our country – like defunding the police. I will continue to support our schools and teachers, focus on economic growth, and stand for freedom and liberty.
“If I can ever be of help or answer questions, please don’t hesitate to call, (580) 591-3146.”