A Southwest Oklahoma woman who filed for a seat in the Oklahoma State House is among the residents who have seen their candidacies challenged.
Rep. Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin, has challenged the candidacy of Marlow Democrat Jennifer Kerstetter, one of the challenges that will be settled by the Oklahoma State Election Board during hearings scheduled for Monday. The challenges come after last week’s fling period for county, state, federal and judicial offices.
Hasenbeck, who is seeking re-election, alleges in her petition that Kerstetter is not qualified to be a candidate for the House District 65 seat because at the time she filed her declaration of candidacy, she was not a registered voter in that district. Hasenbeck’s petition states Kerstetter specifies in her declaration of candidacy that her mailing address is 165808 N. 8 Mile Road, Marlow, an address “not located within House District 65, and therefore the candidate is ineligible....”
State law specifies candidates must be registered voters in the district for a six-month period immediately preceding the first day of the filing period (this year, April 13).
Kerstetter also ran for the seat in 2020.
In another area election, Anthony Sykes, Duncan, is challenging Lawrence M. Wheeler in the Stephens County associate district judge seat. Wheeler specified on his declaration of candidacy his address was “restricted.” No details of the challenge were included on the State Election Board website.
In his filing, Wheeler — an attorney practicing in Duncan — filed a confidential declaration of candidacy request, specifying he had been certified as a participant in the address confidentiality program established by State Statute 22, Section 60.14. State Statute 22-60 is the Protection from Domestic Violence Act, and allows those attempting to escape from actual or threatened domestic violence, sexual assault or stalking to petition to receive protection from disclosing their location in public record requests. The provision also can apply to an adult acting on the behalf of a minor or a guardian acting on behalf of an incapacitated person.
In the race for U.S. Sen. James Lankford’s seat, Jason Bollinger is challenging the candidacy of Madison Sheree Horn. Both are Democrats.
In his petition, Bollinger claims Horn does not meet state law and also “swore or affirmed” to false information on her declaration of candidacy. The petition also said some required information was missing, when the State Election Board specifies incomplete submissions cannot be accepted.
Specifically, Bollinger said Horn is not a registered voter at 1130 N. Harvey Avenue, Oklahoma City in Oklahoma County, as indicated on her declaration of candidacy, nor at any other address in Oklahoma or Oklahoma County. The petition states Horn did not provide a precinct at which she is registered to vote, a county where she can vote, or a voter ID number.
State law specifies a candidate must be a registered voter of the party for which he/she is seeking nomination at least six months prior to filing. Bollinger said while there is a gap in law as applied to candidates for federal office, the election board confirms the state’s policy by including a requirement on the candidacy form that candidates for federal office must include voter registration information.
In the race for State Commissioner of Labor, incumbent Leslie Osborn is challenging the candidacy of Sean The Patriot Roberts, alleging the name he used and which will be included on the ballot is not a real one. Both are Republicans.
Osborn said state law specifies a candidate who is generally known by or who does business using a nickname, birth name or any name other than his/her own may choose to appear on the ballot by that name by using it in the declaration of candidacy. She said there is no evidence Roberts is “generally known by or who does business using” the name Sean the Patriot Roberts. She said Roberts has appeared on seven other ballots under the name Kevin Sean Roberts or Sean Roberts, that Sean the Patriot is not a registered entity, and that the term patriot “is nothing less than a cynical artifice to attempt to misdirect or mislead voters as to the Contestee’s credentials for office.”