Harley-Davidson owners are revving their engines for a good cause this month — breast cancer awareness.
The Ladies of Harley, The Harley Owners Group and Diamondback Harley Davidson of Lawton-Fort Sill will present “Bikers & Bras” from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Diamondback Harley Davidson, 301 SE Interstate Dr.
“Bikers & Bras” will feature a poker run starting at the Diamondback Harley-Davidson dealership. Motorcycles, cars and trucks will follow a planned scenic route to points of interest and businesses through Southwest Oklahoma. The run will return to the dealership for a silent auction, raffles, bra decorating contest, fashion show, live music and food trucks.
This event is an effort to raise breast cancer awareness and funds for the Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma. The Cancer Center’s premiere fundraising event was canceled this year due to COVID-19. The “Bikers & Bras” charity event will donate 100 percent of its proceeds to the Cancer Center.
“The response from our community has been beyond extraordinary. Support from sponsorship ambassadors, donations, participants, and volunteers will positively impact the Cancer Center,” Kimberly Chapman, a Bikers & Bras committee member, said.
If community members would like to donate to the cause but cannot attend the event, they are encouraged to log onto ccswok.com, scroll down to the bottom of the page and make a tax deductible donation via PayPal.
For more information about the event, email kimberlyschapman@yahoo.com.