A guilty plea to pimping lands a Lawton man hard time.
On Thursday, Michael Chase Johnston, 30, pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders to a felony count of pandering.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Day Pass
|$1.99
|for 1 day
|3 Days Pass
|$2.99
|for 3 days
|7 Days Pass
|$5.99
|for 7 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 Month
|$16.00
|for 30 days
|3 Months
|$43.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$83.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$159.00
|for 365 days
Current Print Subscribers will be prompted to either login to their current site user account or to create a new one. A confirmation email will be sent when a new user account is created, which must be confirmed within three days in order to provide uninterrupted online access through your Print Subscription.
Once the email address is confirmed please provide your Account Number to activate your Print Subscription Service.
A guilty plea to pimping lands a Lawton man hard time.
On Thursday, Michael Chase Johnston, 30, pleaded guilty before Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders to a felony count of pandering.
Meaders sentenced Johnston to 10 years with the Oklahoma Department of Corrections and he was ordered to serve three years with seven years suspended, records indicate. He also will have two years of post-release supervision and must pay $1,711.50 in fines and court fees.
Lawton Police began investigating Johnston on April 29 after a female inmate at the City Jail spoke with detectives and claimed Johnston was prostituting her out, the probable cause affidavit states. She said she’d known Johnston a year and he’d been pimping her out for the prior 10 months.
The woman told police Johnston had posted photos of her for a website used for prostitution and he had her perform in and out-call dates for money, the affidavit states. She said she gave Johnston the money afterwards and he will pay for the hotel room and that she never gets to spend the money received.
Johnston has been in Comanche County Detention Center custody since his initial court appearance on May 20. He will receive credit for time served.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.