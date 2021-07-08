Being hard headed can land you in jail.
That’s what Lawton police said after a man used his head as a weapon against police and property Tuesday night.
Officers were called shortly before 9:30 p.m. to a home in the 2500 block of Northwest 24th Street on the report of a domestic incident. A man was seen yelling at a woman at the home before slamming the door and running to the back of the home. Officers followed and caught up with him in the back yard and he was put into handcuffs and escorted to the front of the house.
He began reaching for his back pockets and waistband while trying to pull away, the report states. For that, he was taken to the ground, his backpack removed and he was patted down for weapons. None were found.
While being walked to a police unit, the man began dragging his feet and twisted and pulled in attempt to get away, according to the report. Then, he head-butted an officer to the right side of the face and was taken to the ground. At some point, he also scratched the same officers’ face and head.
Once inside the unit, the man was allowed to say goodbye to his children. According to the report, this set him off again and he began head-butting the passenger rear window. When an officer opened the door to stop the man, he instead pushed the door open, jumped from the car and attempted to run before, once again, being taken to the ground.
The man was put back in the unit and taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital, where he continued to attempt to “head-butt nearly anything he could,” the report states. Once cleared, he was booked into jail for assault on a police officer, resisting police and marijuana possession for a small amount found in his backpack.