Cameron University’s 38th Annual Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration will be held virtually on Monday with an afternoon question and answer session at 2:30 p.m. and the keynote address at 6:30 p.m. followed immediately by another question and answer session.
Hannibal Johnson’s keynote address is entitled “Moving Forward Together: An American Agenda.” Johnson is a graduate of Harvard Law School, an attorney, author and independent consultant specializing in diversity and inclusion/cultural competence issues and nonprofit governance.
The afternoon Q&A will be held via Zoom, with the evening’s keynote being held via Zoom and Facebook. To signup for the Zoom sessions please visit cameron.edu/mlk to register.
The 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration, held annually since 1985, is co-sponsored by Cameron Campus Ministry and Cameron University.
For more information, call Cameron Campus Ministry at 699-2004 or contact CU Student Development by phone at 580-581-2209 or by email at student_development@cameron.edu.