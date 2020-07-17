The firm handshake, that most American of customs, the traditional greeting for new business associates and old friends — it just isn’t done any more.
Blame COVID-19.
While many would tell you the shake is firmly rooted in American culture, the gesture dates back centuries. And, not just back to the Middle Ages as a means of showing a fellow combatant you were unarmed, the most common explanation of its origin.
Multiple sources say the exact beginnings of the gesture are cloudy, but they agree with what “National Geographic” stated in March: one of the oldest pictorial evidences of shaking hands is seen in a stone relief depicting two men clasping their right hands. The relief dates to the 9th Century B.C.
The “Iliad,” written by Homer in the 8th Century B.C., mentions two characters clasping hands and pledging their faith. In more “recent” times, there are historical references to knights of old or kings meeting and showing their willingness to talk — rather than engage in war — by clasping their right hands. Scenes in Shakespeare tell of characters shaking hands as a sign of acknowledgement.
In America, many trace the custom to the Quakers, a Christian denomination whose members believed all men were socially equal, meaning they didn’t agree with prevailing customs requiring men to bow or women to curtsey to those of higher rank. Shaking hands put people on the same social footing.
Lance Janda, chair of the Social Science Department at Cameron University, said handshakes are almost universal among groups of people, although their form and meanings have varied depending on cultures and time.
“Some of the earliest handshakes depicted in art date to the 5th Century B.C. in Greece, but the habit surely goes back even farther than that,” he said, adding the gesture generally represents various kinds of friendship and often is used when greeting, parting, offering congratulations, offering gratitude, concluding an agreement, or showing good sportsmanship. “It may have originated among people who wanted to show they were unarmed and therefore not a threat, but that’s impossible to know for sure.”
No matter the reason, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 and leader of the White House Coronavirus Task Force, says the gesture is something Americans should abandon.
“We’ve got to break that custom,” he said in April. “I don’t think we should ever shake hands again.”
But, it’s a difficult habit to break and even today, months into the COVID-19 pandemic, many men say they still have to stifle an automatic reflex to extend their hand in greeting. In the world of business, managers have had to come up with more acceptable greetings.
Krystal Brue, chair of the Department of Business at Cameron University, said handshakes are discussed as part of business etiquette. While they once were important as an ice-breaker or a deal-maker, that stance has been reconsidered.
“Some organizations have established a no-handshake policy, wanting employees to happily greet and connect with co-workers, guests and customers but skip the time-honored handshake in order to keep everyone safe,” she said.
That means finding new ways of acknowledgement, and the handshake has given way to gestures such as a nod or head dip, a genuine smile, a hand wave or “great” eye contact.
“The ultimate goal is to make a good impression in a professional and authentic way, which can still be accomplished by being prepared, friendly and conversational,” Brue said. “Businesses must find ways to welcome, connect and acknowledge others within our current workplace dynamic.”
Janda said whether the handshake is dead depends on the culture, country or demographic group being studied.
“I don’t think it is, though it’s certainly taken a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said, adding his observations to the list of replacements: fist or elbow bumps, bowing, smiling, or making various hand gestures, from clapping to putting a hand over a heart to the shaka sign or Namaste gestures.