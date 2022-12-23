For understanding how pioneers to Southwest Oklahoma celebrated Christmas, hands-on learning is the way to go.
At least, that’s Museum of the Great Plains living history interpreter Tim Swart’s idea. During a trip recently to the museum grounds, 601 NW Ferris, about 25 kids from the Fort Sill Nature Homeschool group and their parents would agree.
It’s the museum’s “Christmas on the Prairie” program that sees a morning and afternoon group come to spend two hours crafting Christmas ornaments and decoration in the Blue Beaver School building. Then it’s off for another hour’s experience inside the museum.
Swart said it’s become a holiday season tradition.
“The museum’s been doing this for many years,” he said.
As he helped 8-year-old Heather Nowaskey string cranberries and popcorn, Swart said it was another way of showing the children how those who came to Southwest Oklahoma learned to improvise their own traditions using the resources they had.
“Christmas was different than now,” he said. “Christmas was homemade.”
In the corner of the old school house, a brown yet full “tree” begins to fill up with ornaments made of wadded up balls of foil and yarn ornament. Swart said early settlers realized they didn’t have traditional pine trees to decorate with. So, he said, they would use tumbleweeds. This one was culled from north of Fletcher.
“Grandmother told me they would do that,” he said. “Pioneers had to be creative.”
In lieu of a tree, sometimes a cottonwood tree branch would be cut and decorated. Pointing to the white adornments on the very Charlie Brown Christmas tree next to the tumbleweed tree, Swart offered another pioneer trick.
“They would put cotton on to simulate snow,” he said.
Speaking for the Fort Sill group, “lead mom” Courtney Gibbs said field trips like this are the core to the homeschooling experience. With children in the group between the ages of 2 to 13 and often joined with siblings, the learning experience offers special possibilities for learning, she said.
“It’s great to watch the bigger kids teach the younger one,” she said.
The trip for “Christmas on the Prairie” is one of many field trips taken by the group, Gibbs said. While a lot of learning is in the home among the family, group endeavors offer exciting possibilities like enjoying Wednesday’s event.
“We get together more often than you’d think,” she said. “As long as my kids aren’t causing any problems, we’re good.”
Gibbs’ daughters, Emberlynn, 8, and Scarlet, 5, were just fine. They were busy working on projects.
Emberlynn Gibbs and Nowatskey were spreading water and flour paste onto cut links of red and green construction paper to make their links to an ongoing project during “Christmas on the Prairie.”
Swart said this was another method pioneers would use to make decorations for Christmas. It offers each group to come through until the end of this year’s “Christmas on the Prairie” series a way to link with other students and continue the learning.
“Every group contributes,” he said. “We’re going to try and link it all the way around the room.”
This year’s “Christmas on the Prairie” field classes are booked up for 2022. Swart said it’s never too early to start planning ahead for next year.