A hammer rampage aimed at cars, a bicyclist and a Lawton police officer has a 28-year-old man behind bars on $100,000 bond.
Georgio Drakkar Peters made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000, another felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer, records indicate.
Lawton Police Officer Nazareno Cruz stated he was called to the area of Southwest 11th Street and W. Gore around 11 p.m. Monday regarding a man swinging a hammer at passing motorists. Peters was found walking in the middle of the roadway, hammer in hand, when Cruz stopped and ordered him to drop it, the probable cause affidavit states. Cruz pulled his Taser and threatened to use it if the hammer wasn’t dropped.
Instead, Peters hurled the hammer in the air toward Cruz and the officer returned fire with the electrified Taser darts, striking Peters who then complied and laid on the ground, the affidavit states. Peters declined medical attention and said he acted out because he was tired of people chasing him, Cruz stated.
A man told police he was riding his bicycle down the street when Peters struck him in the backpack with his hammer, according to the affidavit. Protected by the backpack, he was uninjured.
Another man told police Peters had thrown the hammer into his vehicle’s door, causing a dent, as he drove by, the affidavit states. A woman driver said Peters knocked her rearview mirror from her vehicle as she tried to avoid him in the roadway, Cruz stated. Two other men said Peters hit their cars as they drove by but they suffered minimal damage.
Peters has prior Comanche County felony convictions: July 2018, assault with the intent to commit a felony; and May 2019, second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Ordered to have no contact with any of the alleged victims as part of his bond conditions, Peters returns to court at 3 p.m. Nov. 28 for his preliminary hearing conference.