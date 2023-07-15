A hammer rampage aimed at cars, a bicyclist and a Lawton police officer has a 28-year-old man behind bars on $100,000 bond.

Georgio Drakkar Peters made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with two felony counts of malicious injury to property over $1,000, another felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of assault on a police officer, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

