A Lawton woman was bound over for trial Friday for her alleged role in the hammer death of her boyfriend in July 2022.

Following a preliminary hearing for four felony charges — second-degree murder, desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit a felony — Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ruled there was enough evidence for Katherine Lanette Anderson, 47, to face trial.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.