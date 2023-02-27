A Lawton woman was bound over for trial Friday for her alleged role in the hammer death of her boyfriend in July 2022.
Following a preliminary hearing for four felony charges — second-degree murder, desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit a felony — Comanche County Special District Judge Susan Zwaan ruled there was enough evidence for Katherine Lanette Anderson, 47, to face trial.
Anderson was ordered to return to court at 9 a.m. March 6 for her formal arraignment.
Anderson is accused of attacking and killing John David Collins and stuffing his body in a garbage bin at 1220 NW 31st. Once Collins’ body was identified, he was traced back to room No. 118 at the Rodeway Inn, 3110 Cache Road.
Detectives discovered handwritten notes written by Anderson, Collins’ caretaker and girlfriend, the probable cause affidavit states. The notes described Collins’ death and attempts to dispose of his body involving the use of several cleaning agents dumped to mask the smell of decomposition, according to investigators.
Anderson admitted to killing Collins with a hammer because, in his immobile condition, he’d fallen and couldn’t get up, the affidavit states.
Another man, Larry Darryl Cornelius II, 44, of Lawton, is accused of helping Anderson following the killing. In July 2022, he also received three felony charges: desecration of a human corpse, unlawful removal of a dead body and conspiracy to commit a felony, records indicate.
Anderson was jailed on $500,000 bond and Cornelius received a $100,000 bond.
Collins is slated to have his preliminary hearing at 3 p.m. April 12 in Zwaan’s court.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.