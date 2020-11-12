Violence erupted Tuesday afternoon when an estranged couple tried to hammer out details to their relationship.
The incident turned into the final nail for hopes of reconciliation.
Lawton Police Sgt. Michael Andersen reported being called to a domestic incident shortly before 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 1300 block of Southwest Wisconsin and spoke with a woman who said she’d just gotten into a physical confrontation with her ex-boyfriend.
According to the report, the couple were talking about their child who is currently in the state’s custody as well as to discuss possibly working out their relationship. Things turned when she asked to see his phone. That’s when, she said, he grabbed her by the hair and began pulling her around the home.
When she sat down on the couch, she said he stood over her and said he would kill her. While sitting on the couch, the woman said she felt a hammer hidden under the cushion. It would emerge soon after.
The man took a cigarette he was smoking and pressed it to the left side of the woman’s head. That’s when, she said, she struck back in self-defense by grabbing the hammer and swinging at her alleged attacker, the report states. After hitting him under the left eye, he took the hammer from her and swung it, striking her left arm. When she yelled for another person to call the police, she said the man ran off.
While in flight, he is accused of taking a wind chime and throwing it through a window, causing it to break. He also threatened again to kill her, she said.
Police collected the hammer as evidence. The woman declined medical attention.