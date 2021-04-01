Police are looking for a man a Lawton woman said beat her over the head with a hammer and robbed her Tuesday night.
An officer responded shortly before 10 a.m. to an assault call at 1311 W. Lee and found the woman. She said she’d beaten by the man, her neighbor, with a hammer, the report states.
A large amount of blood was seen coming from the top of her head. She was taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
Once there, the woman said she was at home in the 1600 block of Southwest Washington watching television when she asked the suspect to go get her phone out of her bedroom. He got up and hit her on the head with a blunt object multiple times before going in her bedroom and taking her phone, as well as $37 in cash, the report states. The woman was able to get to her motorized wheelchair and make her escape to the grocery store where she called for help.
Officers went to the neighbor’s home and his fiancé answered the door and said he wasn’t there. According to the report, officers went to the victim’s house where blood was seen on the arm of the recliner as well as on the kitchen door, approximately 10 feet away from the chair. There also was a large amount of blood droplets and scattered change on the floor.