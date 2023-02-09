A hammer attack in a motel room ended with a man sent to a hospital and, after being on the run two days, his accused attacker in jail.
Velo Venilly Tawkoyty, 33, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.
Lawton police were called shortly after 8:30 p.m. Feb. 3 to a room at Motel 6, 202 E. Lee, regarding an assault. They found a man lying on the floor in a pool of blood, the probable cause affidavit states. Tawkoyty’s mother was at the scene and taken to the police station for interview.
Detective Daniel Hallagin spoke with the woman who said she’d been staying in the room with the man and her son, Tawkoyty. She said Tawkoyty had awakened them while going through the man’s belongings and following a physical altercation locked himself in the bathroom. While readying to leave the room, she said, Tawkoyty came out of the bathroom with a hammer in his hand and started swinging, striking the man in the head and causing him to drop to the ground, the affidavit states. Tawkoyty then fled.
The injured man was first taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital and then transferred to OU Medical.
Tawkoyty was arrested two days later at Southwest 11th Street and F Avenue.
Tawkoyty has three prior Comanche County convictions: September 2007, robbery with fore and fear; March 2019, arson; and May 2022, possession of a firearm after former felony convictions, records indicate.
Tawkoyty, who is held on $75,000 bond, returns to court at 3 p.m. April 18 for his preliminary hearing conference. His bond could be raised if he doesn’t have an attorney by then.
