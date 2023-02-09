A hammer attack in a motel room ended with a man sent to a hospital and, after being on the run two days, his accused attacker in jail.

Velo Venilly Tawkoyty, 33, made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon after former felony convictions, records indicate. Due to three prior convictions, he faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

