ANADARKO — An arrest warrant was issued for a Caddo County man accused of hitting a man in the head with a hammer and threatening to cut a woman’s throat.
The victim told investigators the man accused him of owing him $10 before the assault occurred.
The Caddo County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Wednesday for Jerome Felix Soto, 46, of Binger, for a count of assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Caddo County Sheriff’s Deputy Ricki Gutierrez was called on Feb. 3 to a northern Caddo County home after a woman claimed Soto hit her husband in the head with a hammer leaving him bleeding and in need of an ambulance, the arrest warrant affidavit states.
The woman said Soto had knocked at their door and when her husband opened it, Soto yelled “Everyone owes me money” before hitting her husband with the hammer, Gutierrez stated. When she threatened to call the law, she said, Soto threatened to “cut your throat” and she told him to leave, the affidavit states. She said Soto then punched her husband and she believed he had something in his hand when he did it. He then threw some things before leaving, she said.
The husband told the deputy he’d been trying to help Soto out. When he opened the door, he said, Soto said, “You owe me $10, punk” and hit him with the hammer, according to the affidavit.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.