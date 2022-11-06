OKLAHOMA CITY – An eastern Oklahoma senator is proposing legislation that would require two-thirds agreement from all Oklahoma counties before state questions could be written into the state constitution.
Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said he plans to file a resolution in the 2023 session to change the approval process for state questions, after his Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session didn't make it through the legislative process.
Hamilton said his measure is designed to give a voice back to rural Oklahomans, explaining that allowing state questions to pass by a simple majority (50 percent plus one) disenfranchises rural Oklahoma and gives only the major cities a voice in hot-button topics that often appear on the ballot. His proposal would require state questions to be approved by a two-thirds majority vote of all Oklahoma counties to be written into the state constitution.
“We have seen several notable disasters in Oklahoma, including the lottery, ‘medical’ marijuana and Medicaid expansion, all through our flawed methodology of state questions,” Hamilton said. “State questions allow legislators to dodge the tough issues and present a golden opportunity for voter fraud, election tampering and out-of-state influence. A simple majority effectively ensures that rural Oklahoma has no voice, while a two-thirds majority of approval of all counties would ensure a voice for all Oklahomans.”
Hamilton pointed to a state question on Medicaid expansion, saying only seven of Oklahoma’s 77 counties voted in favor of the measure, but it became law. Under his proposal, 52 counties would have to approve the question for it to go into effect statewide.
If the resolution is passed in the upcoming session, it would be placed on a statewide ballot.