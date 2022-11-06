OKLAHOMA CITY – An eastern Oklahoma senator is proposing legislation that would require two-thirds agreement from all Oklahoma counties before state questions could be written into the state constitution.

Sen. Warren Hamilton, R-McCurtain, said he plans to file a resolution in the 2023 session to change the approval process for state questions, after his Senate Joint Resolution 30 in the 2022 session didn't make it through the legislative process.

