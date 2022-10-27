Halloween decorations

Halloween “monsters” at 4825 NE Bell will greet trick-or-treaters this year.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

Trunk or Treat, by Domestic Violence Awareness, 6-7:30 p.m. today, Howell Hall parking lot of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.

Trail of Fear, open Friday through Monday, 11101 E. Oklahoma 7. Attractions and the production “Evil Dead the Musical.” Ticket information via https://www.lawtontrailoffear.com

Recommended for you