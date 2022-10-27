Trunk or Treat, by Domestic Violence Awareness, 6-7:30 p.m. today, Howell Hall parking lot of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Free.
Trail of Fear, open Friday through Monday, 11101 E. Oklahoma 7. Attractions and the production “Evil Dead the Musical.” Ticket information via https://www.lawtontrailoffear.com
One Night at Owens, 4-7:30 p.m. Friday, Owens Multipurpose Center, 1405 S. 11th. Games, prizes. Free.
City of Lawton Halloween Bash!, 2-4 p.m. Friday, Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th. Trick or treat at city department booths. Free.
Vaska Theatre Shadowcast: “Rocky Horror Picture Show,” 11:59 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the theatre, 1902 NW Ferris. $7 admission.
The Haunted Museum, by The Haunted Yard and Comanche Masonic Lodge 41, 7 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday,7-10 p.m. Monday, 114 North 2nd, Comanche, Oklahoma. Admission $20 per person.
City of Lawton designated Trick-or-Treat times, 6-9 p.m. Saturday.
Harvest Festival at the Lawton Farmers Market, 77 SW 4th, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. To include trick or treating. Free.
Meech Tahsequah American Legion Post 6 Veterans Trunk or Treat, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, parking lot of Kitty and K9’s Too, 1302 NW 47th. Free.
Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m. Saturday, First Christian Church, 701 SW D. Free.
Ghost Hunt at the Anadarko Heritage Museum, 8-11 p.m. Saturday, at the museum, 311 E. Main, Anadarko. Tickets $10 and may be purchased at the museum 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or (405) 247-3240. Funding restoration of antique fire truck. Hear findings from Guiding Light Paranormal Investigators.
Duncan Moose Lodge Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m. Saturday, Moose Lodge Family Center Lodge 2202, 1712 W. Seminole Road, Duncan. Free.
Halloween on the Trail, 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Chisholm Trail Heritage Center, 2150 Chisholm Trail Parkway, Duncan. Performance from two of museum’s favorite animatronics, spooky games and art projects. $1 per child.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell