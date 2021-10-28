This week, all over the Lawton area, people will be working to bring in the Halloween spirit.
Various family-friendly events to celebrate the holiday are planned to take place over the weekend, both in and outside Lawton.
Saturday the City of Lawton will officially observe Trick-or-Treat from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
On Friday, the Lawton Parks and Recreation department will host its Halloween Spooktacular from 5-8 p.m. at the Owens Center, 1405 S. 11th. The event is free, and will include games, food vendors, and candy. For more information, call 581-3400.
From 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Lawton Farmers Market will host a Harvest Trick or Treat for children. Vendors at the market will be handing out free candy to children to celebrate the holiday. The market is held in the parking lot of Cameron University stadium, Southwest 38th Street and W. Gore.
Ellipsis, a Lawton non-profit organization devoted to performing random acts of kindness, will host its second annual Park-O-Treat from 3-5 p.m. Saturday in Elmer Thomas Park. Free candy will be provided.
The event also will include a “flash mob,” presented by Sherri’s Dance Center, and a presentation from Cache Youth Cheer. Businesses and individuals interested in registering to give out candy may contact Joslyn Wood at 512-4487. Registration will be open until 5 p.m. Friday.
Also on Saturday, from 6-8 p.m., First Baptist Church West will host a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot at 7302 Cache Road. Attendance is free.
Cache Youth Athletics will host a Haunted Trail from 8-11 p.m. Saturday at 21220 Bishop Road. Attendance will be $5 per person. Barbecue plates will be available for $8 per plate.