HOUSTON — Houston oilfield service giant Halliburton on Monday laid off 350 workers at an office in Duncan, according to a story in the Houston Chronicle.
The job cuts were revealed in a filing with the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development.
The layoffs are the latest sign of pain for Halliburton and the oil-field service company, which is struggling to adapt to oil prices near a 20-year low. A price war between Russia and Saudi Arabia has exacerbated a global oil glut while shutdowns related to the coronavirus pandemic have slashed demand.
At Halliburton’s headquarters in Houston, about 3,500 workers have been ordered to work every other week through May, according to the Chronicle.
Halliburton last month said it would furlough 3,500 workers in Houston to cope with lower prices.
“This was a difficult decision, but is necessary action as we face challenging market conditions,” spokeswoman Emily Mir said in an email.