Halff will extend its master plan analysis work to Ellsworth and Lawtonka

A Texas-based firm hired to analyze and make recommendations on Lawton parks will be doing the same for two city lakes.
Halff Associates Inc. received a $146,495 contract from the City Council Tuesday to analyze activities at lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth, with an eye toward expansion and offering new activities. The proposal to develop a comprehensive master plan for the lakes was added to the $208,972 contract the City of Lawton already has with Halff to develop a parks master plan that is to be delivered to the City of Lawton by fall.
While the parks plan initially had a subsection devoted to lakes (used as both a raw water supply and for recreation), council members directed city staff last year to remove that section to focus exclusively on parks within the Lawton city limits. Council members changed their minds in June, as they were discussing a plan by the Parks and Recreation Department to set higher camping fees and a new $10 lake use fee while changing lakes to an automated kiosk fee collection system.
During discussions, council members said it was time to do the comprehensive analysis of city lakes.
“We wanted the master plan for parks finished before worrying about one on the lakes,” said Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren, of the council’s initial decision that directed creation of a parks master plan to help determine funding priorities for recreation funding included in the 2019 Capital Improvements Program (CIP), the first time significant dollars have been targeted for parks.
Warren said because that plan is nearing completion, council members felt it was time to move to the next phase, analyzing and crafting plans for Lawtonka and Ellsworth. While the lakes analysis was tacked onto Halff’s existing contract, the firm will create two separate plans, Warren said. Council members said in June that any projects recommended in the lakes master plan couldn’t be funded until the city has a new CIP; funding in the 2019 CIP was targeted for parks, council members and Mayor Stan Booker have said.
“A major upgrade will have to wait for another CIP or another funding mechanism is found,” Warren said.
Warren said he has some proposals he’d like to see explored, such as cabins that would be available for short-term rental and RV camping pads. He said the idea is to make city lakes function like state parks, potentially bringing in money to make lakes activities almost self sufficient.
The lakes master plan is to include proposed site uses and programming for each of the two lakes, to include analysis of things such as bicycle and walking trails; boat launch, marina and fishing piers; roads and parking; RV and primitive (tent) camping; environmentally sensitive and wildlife management areas; and operational needs for maintenance.
Under the terms of the contract, recommendations for each lake will include activity and revenue priorities; price and other positioning of camping and cabin facilities; revenue-oriented aspects of facility design and phasing; and recreation activities and priorities. Existing lake users also will be surveyed, while Halff also will do onsite investigation to look at things such as topography, drainage, water sources, parcels available for development, vegetation and infrastructure.
The analysis will include activities already taking place, such as water recreation, hunting, fishing and camping. Halff also will provide revenue forecasts, important because council members have said repeatedly they want the fees charged to lake users to support lake operation costs.
Those who will participate in the evaluation process include Lawton, Fort Sill and Medicine Park officials; the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service/Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge; arts/historic/cultural/beautification committees; sports organizations; business owners and developers; and homeowner associations.
Halff expects to complete the lakes analysis within six months.