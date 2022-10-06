The firm that crafted the City of Lawton’s new parks and recreation master plan has a long-term contract to do more related work for the city.
The City Council agreed recently to set a professional services contract into place with Halff Associates, which completed the Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan earlier this year after about a year of analysis and work.
The firm is working on a master plan for lakes Ellsworth and Lawtonka. Council members indicated earlier this summer they wanted to proceed with conceptual designs for other recreation-related proposals, including aquatics.
The professional services agreement with Halff allows that to happen, said Parks and Recreation Director Christine James.
She said the agreement provides work on a “task order basis,” meaning city administrators will propose a specific task as city leaders identify them. City administrators already have said they expect creation of conceptual designs for Lee West and Eastside parks will be among Halff’s first tasks, along with a citywide aquatics plan that will center on new plans for pools and spray parks.
Halff highlighted all three in its parks master plan, recommending that city leaders look at making changes and/or upgrades in those areas.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said the cost of the work will depend on what is to be done, adding the agreement with Halff specifies a per-hour rate that will determine the cost of any project Halff is assigned. Any work to be done by Halff would be brought to the council for approval before it begins, Burk said.
The cost would be paid from the recreation category within the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.