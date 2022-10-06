Practicing his shot

Cortavious Babcock practices his game at Lee West Park, Southwest 67th Street and Southwest Lynnwood. Lee West Park is one of the parks that Halff Associates will look into for a conceptual design.

 File photo

The firm that crafted the City of Lawton’s new parks and recreation master plan has a long-term contract to do more related work for the city.

The City Council agreed recently to set a professional services contract into place with Halff Associates, which completed the Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan earlier this year after about a year of analysis and work.

