City Council members want their designer to add an aquatics plan to the two master plans Halff Associates already is considering for Elmer Thomas Park and city lakes.
Halff already created an overall document called Lawton Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan for recreational activities associated with the City of Lawton, from hiking trails and athletic fields, to playground equipment and recreation centers. The firm now is working on plans specific to several areas identified in that master plan, to include the city’s largest park and lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth.
Nate Clair, project manager with Halff Associates, said the lakes master plan is furthest along in its analysis, with Halff staff now wrapping up the data-gathering phase.
“It’s an extensive process, with two lakes and all the adjacent land,” he said, adding Halff will be working with the Parks and Recreation staff in coming weeks to set informational meetings with stakeholders to solicit their input for the plan.
There also will be public input sessions, Clair said, of a process the firm also used to collect information for the overall master plan. He predicted Halff would be ready by late Fall to present the lakes document expected to help the council and city staff set priorities on upgrades to existing facilities and expansion of new opportunities.
November is the expected time for council presentation on the Elmer Thomas Park master plan because that work has just begun, Clair said. Those plans focus on work to enhance existing amenities while adding new ones to a 167-acre park that stretches from Northwest Ferris to Cache Road, west of Northwest 2nd Street.
The council agreed with the city staff’s plan to expand the park analysis to include an aquatics plan. It’s something that meshes with city staff discussions about closing the city’s three wading pools and, perhaps, its municipal swimming pool, replacing them with spray parks or an aquatics center. That center could be located in Elmer Thomas Park, which already houses the city’s largest spray park in an area that also contains Playground in the Park (which will be expanded to feature an inclusive play area for children with limited mobility).
Clair said Halff will run the Elmer Thomas Park and aquatics studies “side by side” and also is working with Water Technology Incorporated, which presented its analysis on city-related water recreation to the council in July. Project manger Robbie Hazelbaker also recommended Lawton replace existing aquatic areas with new ones.
“We’ll work on those (plans) simultaneously,” Clair said.
Council members are ready with suggestions of their own, including discussions of a second water recreation area in Elmer Thomas Park.
Ward 8 Councilman Randy Warren suggested another project that could link three city parks: a walkway along Northwest 5th Street between West Gore Boulevard and Northwest Ferris Avenue. That walk would link Elmer Thomas Park on Northwest Ferris to 35th Division Park at Northwest Columbia Avenue then to Shepler Park at West Gore Boulevard. Conceptual designs already are being developed to enhance Shepler Park, as the first stage of a plan to create a downtown park stretching to Southwest B Avenue, over the site of what had been Wayne Gilley City Hall.
As Halff continues its work, city staff is looking at projects as they prepare for work to be funded under the 2019 Capital Improvements Program.
Deputy City Manager Dewayne Burk said one project directed by the city manager is a list of all amenities in city parks.
“We’re now in the process of putting them on a spreadsheet,” Burk said, adding the goal is to present the council with a list to help prioritize projects.
As Lawton’s largest park, Elmer Thomas Park holds the greatest number of amenities, including paved and dirt walking/biking trails, a book walk, a 15-acre lake, pavilions, Playground in the Park, a butterfly garden, a spray park, military monuments and a performance stage. It is the home to Museum of the Great Plains, McMahon Auditorium and the Comanche Nation Museum, and is the host site for July’s Freedom Festival, September’s International Festival and the Holiday in the Park Christmas display.