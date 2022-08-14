Splashing around at the splash pad

Kenzie Blackwelder, 3, lifts her hands in jubilation as she plays in the splash pad in Elmer Thomas Park on Wednesday.

 Dee Ann Patterson/staff

City Council members want their designer to add an aquatics plan to the two master plans Halff Associates already is considering for Elmer Thomas Park and city lakes.

Halff already created an overall document called Lawton Parks, Sports & Recreation, Trails and Open Spaces Master Plan for recreational activities associated with the City of Lawton, from hiking trails and athletic fields, to playground equipment and recreation centers. The firm now is working on plans specific to several areas identified in that master plan, to include the city’s largest park and lakes Lawtonka and Ellsworth.

