The Hackberry Flat southeast of Frederick is probably one of the most significant wetland restoration projects ever completed in North America. But now, it’s running out of water and needs a new pipeline.
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation (OWCF) wants to raise $3 million and has already funded a 3-1 matching grant totaling $300,000 to complete the planning and engineering for the replacement project. OWCF is raising approximately $3 million, which will be matched 3-1, to bring water back to Hackberry Flat’s historic wetlands, according to a release.