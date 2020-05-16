A habitually convicted burglar is in jail for charges he burglarized a Lawton church and a home.
Timothy Daniel White, 37, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with two felony counts of second-degree burglary after four prior convictions, records indicate. Due to the prior convictions, he faces up to 28 years in prison for each count.
White was developed in the suspect in the May 10 burglary of Christ Fellowship Church, 1601 NW 52nd, after he was seen on surveillance video, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The homeowner at the second scene was alerted to a home alarm system and arrived to find White coming out of his back yard, the affidavit states. He held White at the scene until police arrived. Several items from inside the home were found near the fence, including a black Adidas bag that was seen on the doorbell camera to be in his hand when he approached the home.
According to the affidavit, entry was made by prying off a piece of particle board from the home, which had several exposed walls. White had a cut on his back and his shirt that had some of the broken particle board attached and, investigators said there was blood near the entry.
White has prior felony convictions: Oregon – first-degree burglary, January 2004; Texas – burglary of habitation, September 2005; theft from a person, November 2006; and burglary of habitation, November 2009, records indicate.
Held on $50,000 bond, White returns to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 6 for his preliminary hearing conference.