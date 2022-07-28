Contractors have completed transition of the H.E. Bailey to cashless PlatePay tolling system.
The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said Wednesday the turnpike has fully transitioned to the cashless system, after Duit Construction Company completed the final conversion at the Walters toll plaza on the turnpike’s southern end Wednesday morning. Completion means drivers now may travel the length of H.E. Bailey/Interstate 44 from the Texas/Oklahoma state line to Oklahoma City without stopping to pay a toll.
The Walters toll plaza was the final — and most expensive — piece of the conversion process. The H.E. Bailey was fully transitioned to PlatePay between Lawton and Oklahoma City in mid-July, when Duit Construction converted side gates at Elgin, Chickasha, Blanchard and the Norman Spur, then completed gantries (grid work above traffic lanes to hold signs), roadway work, signage and striping at the Newcastle, H.E. Bailey Spur and Chickasha main lines. The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority awarded Duit Construction the $17.123 million conversion project earlier this summer.
The change means H.E. Bailey drivers no longer will be able to pay their tolls in cash, but also means they won’t have to stop at toll plazas. For drivers who do not have PikePasses on their vehicles, PlatePay cameras installed as part of the turnpike transition will photograph their license plate, then bill the registered owner for the toll. PikePass users will continue to use the same system.
While the Walters toll plaza is gone, the turnpike officials are warning drivers that southbound on- and off-ramps at the Walters exit (Mile Marker 20) will be closed from 8 p.m. Aug. 9 to 4 a.m. Aug. 10 to remove tolling equipment. The northbound on- and off-ramps will be closed from 8 p.m. Aug. 20 to 4 a.m. Aug. 11 for the same reason.
Eliminating the cash option leaves drivers with two ways to pay their tolls, and PikePass remains the most cost-effective option, turnpike officials said. For example, the cost to drive between Lawton and Oklahoma. City is $3.50 with PikePass, but will be $7.45 with PlatePay. To open a PIKEPASS account, visit PIKEPASS.com or call 1-800-PIKEPASS.
The conversion makes H.E. Bailey the third turnpike in Oklahoma converted to a cashless system, behind Kilpatrick in Oklahoma City and Kickapoo south of Oklahoma City. But, design work is under way on Oklahoma’s remaining turnpikes, which are expected to be converted to the cashless system by the end of 2024, said Brenda Perry Clark, with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation’s strategic communications department. Until then, those turnpikes will continue to use cash and PikePasses.