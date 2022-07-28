Contractors have completed transition of the H.E. Bailey to cashless PlatePay tolling system.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority said Wednesday the turnpike has fully transitioned to the cashless system, after Duit Construction Company completed the final conversion at the Walters toll plaza on the turnpike’s southern end Wednesday morning. Completion means drivers now may travel the length of H.E. Bailey/Interstate 44 from the Texas/Oklahoma state line to Oklahoma City without stopping to pay a toll.

