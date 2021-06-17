Self-confidence floods the H.C. Center gym like the “I Am Worthy” chants that echo through the building.
Essence Perry, activities coordinator for the H.C. Center directs “I Am” chants during Kids Physique summer fitness camp. Campers reiterate “I am worthy,” “I am healthy,” “I am loved” and “I am wealthy” back to the camp instructor as the camp starts. For Perry, it is about building self-confidence for the campers.
“I feel like in life when you are working on something, the best way to work on it is to attack the mind first. You want to feed your spirit with positive things in order for you to conquer at life,” said Perry.
Perry leads the Kids Physique summer fitness camp that began on Monday, starting at 10:30 in the morning. With six physical exercises, Perry uses this training to boost self-confidence within the camp.
“It’s very important to be involved in something positive like this, something that’s going to have an impact on your life as a person, mentally and physically,” said Perry.
Addison Riley-Thompson, the daughter of Perry, was ecstatic for camp. For most campers, being able to have fun alongside the campers and getting to know them is an aspect that sticks with them. For Riley-Thompson, it was the opportunity to work with her family.
“My favorite part of camp is all the support from my grandparents, my aunts and my mom. I love them so much and they are the best family I have,” she said.
Best friend, Brielle Gaines came into the camp beyond excited to get started. For Gaines, it was finally getting the chance to be a leader, and it is something she is having fun doing.
“I was really excited because I was so happy that Ms. Perry picked me to be a leader. So far, I really like it,” she said.
Starting at 10:30 a.m. and ending at 1:30 p.m. each day, City of Lawton Parks and Recreation Department, and H.C. King Center team up for Kids Physique summer fitness camp. Inside the H.C. center gym, campers run through six different workout stations.
Activities like push-ups, sit-ups and jumping jacks keep the campers active and moving. While burning off energy, campers will also learn vocabulary predicated on mental and physical awareness. This stands apart from spreading the word on better mental and physical health.
“We build their confidence through physical activities, discussions and group activities,” said Perry.
Perry enjoys being able to lead this group of campers. From getting to see them early in the morning to the goodbye hugs at the of the session, Perry could not be more excited to continue camp and see all the campers.
“My favorite part of the camp is just seeing the response of the kids as I am up there, talking to them. They are just as excited about the camp as I am, so for me, it’s just to see their faces,” said Perry.