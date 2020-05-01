In the past two months, Americans, on the whole have seemed to become more aware of the spread of germs. And when it comes to numerous hands, fingers and beads of sweat converging, gyms and fitness centers are close to the top of the list.
But after getting the go-ahead from Lawton Mayor Stan Booker this week, gyms, workout facilities and spas can now reopen to the public. And for Candi Bridges, owner of EyeCandi Fitness, it got started bright and early today, as she was scheduled to host her daily 5:30 a.m. cardio class, though she expected it would have to be outside in the parking lot to keep participants six feet apart.
“We have classes in the parking lot all the time,” Bridges said. “So really the only change for us is making sure people arrive here early enough so we can take their temperatures, they can answer questions about whether they’ve come into contact with anyone showing symptoms and we make sure they’re good to go.”
It’s been a rough six weeks for Bridges, with the lockdown putting her business in financial peril. So the reopening is a welcome occurrence. Bridges said there will be some minor changes, with some of the benches having to be removed to make sure they were an appropriate distance apart and employees wearing gloves and changing them “as often as needed”. There is also no showering and no sauna available at this time. And although her group of loyal customers is typically mindful of sanitation, Bridges said signs have been placed around the gym stating that any customer who gets caught not wiping down his or her equipment before and after each use will have his or her membership terminated.
The Lawton Family YMCA has actually been open, but solely for childcare. Frank Walker, CEO of the Lawton Family YMCA, said he hoped to reopen the workout center this week, but was still sorting out logistics. On Tuesday, Walker, along the other 800 YMCA CEOs, had a conference call with representatives with the CDC in Atlanta to go over the safety regulations they recommend.
“The gym is part of the Y, and we hope to open it, but want to be safe,” Walker said. “We are recommending one person for every 500 square feet, which would be pretty difficult in our workout area.”
Just because places are allowed to reopen does not mean everyone feels the need to. Cherry’s Place at 301 SW C Ave. houses several businesses, including Polished Nail Salon, Evolve Hair Studio, Naturally at Peace Massage Therapy and Fit For Life Older Adult Fitness. Fit For Life was attempting to open in May and owner Cherry Phillips said she plans on reopening on Monday. She had previously sent a letter to Mayor Booker about whether she could, under city orders, open on May 4. With hair and nail salons allowed to reopen a week ago, it would have been easy to get confused as to whether Cherry’s Place as a whole would be open. The categorization of Phillips’ business itself causes even more confusion.
“I’m technically considered a spa, even though I’m not a spa,” Phillips said. “When I got my original license in 2004, it was listed under spa, even though I’m a gym. It’s very odd, it’s very confusing, but that’s the way it is.”
Because Phillips’ clientele tend to be in the demographic most vulnerable to COVID-19, there is greater risk involved in her business reopening. Phillips knows that reopening could put her customers, and even herself, at risk.
“Yes, I worry about it, because I’m an older adult also. What I’ve done, as I mention in the letter to my clients, is laid out a set of rules we’ll be sticking to. Only four clients in any one-hour period, each client will be fever-tested on the forehead upon entry and we’re keeping people distanced.”
While there has been public outcry on both sides about reopening public places, Lawton gym owners and operators appear to be taking the proper precautions to keep guests safe.
“There’s a lot of people antsy, wanting to do something,” Walker said. “But if we’re going to open up, we need it to be as safe as possible.”