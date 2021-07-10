A pair of juveniles were stopped and one taken into custody Friday with drugs and a gun following a shots fired call on Lawton’s northwest side.
Lawton Police Sgt. Howard Pierce reported being called around 8:10 p.m. to the alley in the 4900 block of Northwest Lindy regarding gunshot and about three blocks from the destination, he saw two juvenile males wearing shorts. One had a silver and white backpack. As he passed, he said they waved.
Soon after, a dispatcher provided a description of two males who’d left the shots fired scene. It matched the two juveniles, the report states. Pierce turned around and made contact with them in the 4600 block. According to the report, one juvenile complied with taking a seat on the curb; the other tried to walk away before being called back.
As backup officers arrived, Pierce asked the teen if he could look in the bag. The other teen told his friend to say no, the report states. Pierce then called for Gang Unit officers to come and help identify the pair.
When those officers arrived, Pierce said the one teen was “constantly clutching the bag, attempting to complete zipping it and was acting very nervous as if he was trying to hide something,” according to the report. He told officers he had sweats inside the bag. The bag was taken and Pierce said he noticed from its weight the bag more likely was carrying a handgun and not sweats. He unzipped the bag and was greeted by the grip of a handgun.
The pistol, a 9mm Jimenez Arms model had a bullet in the chamber and eight in the clip, the report states. Also found in the bag was $186 in cash and 62 unidentified small blue pills in a plastic wrapper, the report states.
The teen with the bag was arrested for possession of a firearm by a minor and narcotics possession. He was booked into the Comanche County Juvenile Detention Center. The other teen was released to his mother.
LPD Sgt. Colin Book spoke with two witnesses who said they’d seen two males running shortly after gunshots were heard. The witnesses said they felt the two males were being shot at, the report states. Book found two spent 9mm brass shell casings behind the fence of a home.