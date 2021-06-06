Firing off rifle rounds near his house led to police finding a man growing a lot more medical marijuana than his license allows.
Police found 15 plants and over 10 pounds of packaged pot found at the home of Tyler Eugene Frey, 30, of Lawton.
Frey made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony counts of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, cultivation of a controlled substance and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of resisting police and obstructing police, records indicate.
Lawton police became aware of Frey around 6 p.m. May 28 after being called to the 900 block of Southwest 35th Street on the report of a man carrying a rifle and shooting. According to the probable cause affidavit, Frey was found standing in a yard with a rifle behind his back and when told to drop it, ran inside a home and closed the door. He eventually opened the door and officers entered the house and Frey was arrested.
Police found an AR-15 rifle and a Glock pistol within reach at the door. Police found 14 marijuana plants in the backyard.
A witness said Frey confronted him with a rifle at the home next door and made him stay in his car before eventually allowing him to leave. Frey admitted to an officer he’d been drinking and smoking throughout the day, according to the affidavit.
During the search of the home, investigators found several large baggies of marijuana inside the house in varying weights between 30 grams to 574 grams, the affidavit states. The 15 plants were found in various stages of growth. Frey has a medical marijuana card; however, you are only allowed to have six mature plants and six immature plants at any given time. Digital scales were also recovered.
Frey is in the Comanche County Detention Center on $75,000 bail.