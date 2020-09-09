The State Medical Examiner confirmed on Wednesday that the victim of Lawton’s 13th homicide of the year died from a gunshot wound.
Donald Bowman, 60, died from a penetrating gunshot wound to the head, according to Amy Elliott, information officer for the Medical Examiner’s office. The manner of death was ruled a homicide, confirming information Lawton Police shared on Monday.
Bowman was found dead Friday morning at his home at 203 NW Northwood. He was discovered by police shortly after 10 a.m. after officers were called to conduct a welfare check on the man. He was found “not conscious and not breathing,” according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer.
Neighbors have told The Constitution that police were called regarding gunfire heard near the home around 10 p.m. the night before Bowman was discovered. A pickup was described as leaving the scene and responding officers gave chase. Following a short pursuit, first by vehicle and then on foot, the driver and a passenger were taken into custody. It is believed a gun was dumped from the vehicle during the pursuit.
Time-stamped photos from around midnight Sept. 3 showed officers looking for shell casings in the roadway. A witness said officers collected around eight casings but said no officers checked on the occupant at Bowman’s home or neighboring homes.
Associates of Bowman have told The Constitution that he was living at the home alone as a precautionary self-quarantining; his wife works in the medical field. A friend of the family said he’d moved to Lawton to be closer to the VA Center.
“Donny Bowman was a man with a large family, deeply affected by the news of his death,” said Jeffrey Foley, of Alvin, Texas, Bowman’s home town. “I’m not a spokesman for the family, but I know they will want police to get all the facts and make sure justice is done.”
The Constitution is awaiting a response from the police regarding the preceding incident to Bowman’s discovery as well as regarding potential evidence collected from the scene including the murder weapon.
If you have information about this or other any other crimes, call Lawton Police, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.