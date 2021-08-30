A man with a gunshot wound to the head first told police he’d been shot randomly while walking.
Investigators would later learn he did it to himself.
Lawton Police Officer Tyler Zehren reported being waved down by a citizen around 12:30 a.m. Sunday who told of seeing a man wearing a man wearing a white shirt who was walking westbound on West Gore Boulevard with blood coming from his head. The officer found the man near 18th Street and Gore.
The injured man told Zehren he’d been shot in the head. According to the report, large amounts of blood were coming from the back of the man’s head so Zehren held pressure until medical responders arrived.
The man said he is homeless and had been near the old police station at 10 SW 4th Street when a small, black car drove up to him. He said he heard a gunshot before the car took off, the report states. He said he didn’t know who it could have been who pulled the trigger. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Investigators found the scene of the shooting on the south side of the Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. A trail of blood led from the south side of the library and a 40mm Smith & Wesson shell casing was recovered.