A 32-year-old Lawton man is facing felony and misdemeanor gun counts after being pummeled by witnesses and held by police following a Tuesday night shooting incident.
Now prosecutors are seeking a revocation for his suspended sentence in a prior firearm-related felony conviction.
Roberto Lira Jr. made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, as well as a misdemeanor charge of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The felony count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Police responding to a shots fired call to Sherwood Village Mobile Home Park, 601 NE Flower Mound, Tuesday night arrived to find an unconscious Lira lying on the ground near a Taurus 9mm pistol, according to the probable cause affidavit. Witnesses said he’d fired at least six shots into the air before two bystanders took him to the ground and knocked him out.
Eight spent shell casings were recovered from the ground by police, the affidavit states. No injuries were reported except for the suspect.
After taking Lira to a local hospital for medical treatment, he was jailed for the allegations.
Lira’s mugshot shows him suffering two swollen, black eyes and a broken nose from the encounter with the bystanders.
The Comanche County District Attorney’s Office has filed for a revocation of a May 2011 felony conviction for first-degree robbery with a firearm for which he was given a 10-year suspended sentence. According to records, he also has a January 2009 conviction in Comanche County for second-degree robbery. He received a 10-year prison sentence with five years suspended in that case.
Lira is being held on $25,000 bond in the Comanche County Detention Center. He returns to court at 3 pm. April 26 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.