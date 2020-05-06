A 19-year-old Lawton man received a pair of felony gun charges following an incident where he was accused of pointing the weapon at another man.
Shamar Javon Johnson made his initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of feloniously pointing a firearm and possession of a firearm after delinquent adjudication, as well as a pair of misdemeanor counts of possession of controlled dangerous substance and obstructing an officer, records indicate. He faces up to 10 years in prison for each felony charge.
Johnson is accused of pointing a handgun at a man last Friday following a fight in which he was the primary aggressor, according to the probable cause affidavit. He is also accused of chasing another man while pointing the gun at him.
When Johnson spoke with police, he gave police a false name but he was identified and arrested, the affidavit states.
Johnson was adjudicated in Comanche County as a youthful offender in July 2018 following conviction for first-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit first-degree burglary and for possession of a firearm after prior adjudication, according to court documents.
Held on $25,000 bond, Johnson returns to court at 3 p.m. July 30 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.