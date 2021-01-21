Tuesday afternoon gunfire sent Lawton police scrambling and searching for the suspect.
Lawton Police Sgt. David Kamont reported being called around 3:30 p.m. to Southwest 21st Street and C Avenue regarding a man pointing a handgun at a woman. While searching that area, he got information the suspect was possibly at a home behind the church at the corner of Southwest 17th Street and C Avenue.
A man at the home said he’d stopped to drop off a pack of cigarettes to his mother before he went to work. According to the report, he said he’d dropped his brother and his girlfriend off at a nearby fast food restaurant. His description of the couple’s clothing matched the reported description of the suspect and woman
Kamont spoke with the victim at an apartment at the Bristol Apartments, 2107 SW B. She said the man had come by around 3 p.m. and knocked on the door. When they began to argue over money, she said he was in the parking lot entrance when he pointed a handgun at her and pulled the trigger twice, missing her with two gunshots, the report states. She ran back toward the building and hit the wall, scratching her arm. She said he took off on foot.
A bystander told police of a home at 2425 SW C where the man had gone, but when officers arrived he wasn’t there.
According to the report, two spent .40 caliber shell casings were found in the Bristol Apartments parking lot. Security video of the incident was turned over to police for further investigation.